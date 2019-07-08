Gov. Kemp in Augusta, talks healthcare solutions

Monday, July 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brain Kemp was in Augusta today getting a tour at Augusta University. He talked today about the roles of the cyber and cancer centers here in Augusta.

One of the big topics Kemp hit on healthcare, along with a few others affecting the CSRA.

After 7 months in office, governor Kemp is getting a closer look at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus and the Georgia Cancer Center.

“I think it's tremendous to be able to connect the researchers with the doctors and also have the students having access to that in one place," said Kemp.

Improving healthcare is one of Kemp's main priorities. His goal is to put patients first, which he is taking steps towards with the Patient’s First Act.

“Allow us to do a couple of different waivers for Medicaid and also to Obama care that'll help us lower costs, increase accessibility, that's a lot of what's going on here on this campus," said Kemp.

Kemp is also in favor of the Medical College of Georgia's latest program 3 plus 3 plus 6, shortening medical school and making it free if students go into primary care in rural areas.

“I think it is state of the art and going to be great for providing care providers and doctors in rural Georgia," said Kemp.

But healthcare isn't all. Kemp also says he's committed to cybersecurity.

“I know that some of our rural communities around the CSRA and others are very interested in that because they know their economic viability is dependent on a lot of what is going on here and how we can collaborate really as a region, so I'm very supportive and focused on that in the future," said Kemp.

Under Governor Deal, the state did invest more than $50 million in the Georgia Cancer Center.

Earlier in the day, Kemp went to Thomson, a town hit hard by job losses after the Georgia-Pacific fire and another manufacturer Hollander Sleep Products confirmed it was bankrupt and could be closing in the fall.

He took an industry tour and met with locals to get a better idea of the lack of jobs popping up in the area.

