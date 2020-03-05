Gov. Kemp and health officials will hold conference to discuss coronavirus

Thursday, March 5, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp will have a news conference to provide an update on the coronavirus.

Kemp, along with health officials, will discuss recent conversations he's had with federal officials about Georgia's preparedness and test kits for the virus in a news conference at 4:00 p.m.

He will be joined by the Department of Public Health and the Coronavirus Task Force.

Kemp held a news conference Monday night to discuss two positive cases in Fulton County, GA.

