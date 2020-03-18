Gov. Kemp joins businesses to provide child care for medical workers during COVID-1

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Kemp joins the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta to announce a partnership to provide child care for medical workers during COVID-19.

According to the release, the partnership will dedicate several area facilities as child care centers for medical workers fighting the novel coronavirus. Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, the Y will dedicate several area facilities as childcare centers for medical workers at nine metro Atlanta hospitals.

Hospitals include Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Eastside Medical Center, Emory, Georgia Highlands, Intown Pediatric, Northside, Piedmont, WellStar, and Yerkes-Emory. Organizers expect additional locations to be transformed into childcare centers for medical personnel by March 27.

“Our medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and child care is a major concern for them and their families during this time,” Gov. Kemp said, in the release.

According to the release, DECAL is maintaining information on child care programs that remain open, working to relax certain licensing rules, and providing guidance to child care so they can maintain healthy and safe environments for their children, families and teachers.

If you are looking for child care, please visit www.qualityrated.org and continue to check back for the latest information on child care availability. You can also call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS.

For more information on child care for medical professionals provided through the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, please contact Jude Dooley, YMCA of Metro Atlanta Group Vice President, at juded@ymcaatlanta.org.

For more information on the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, please contact Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer, at 404-309-8131 or visit www.decal.ga.gov.

