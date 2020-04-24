Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan, Speaker Ralston, Faith Leaders to hold day of prayer service online

Friday, April 24, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- On Monday, April 27, faith leaders from across Georgia will hold a Day of Prayer service in the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol at 10:00 a.m.

As the state continues to battle COVID-19, Kemp, Duncan, and Ralston are calling on all Georgians and members of the faith community around the state to participate by posting videos of their prayers on social media throughout the day.

"Our unprecedented battle with COVID-19 has proven the resolve of the people of Georgia to fight hard, come together, and do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "While we cannot all be together right now, we can join with one another in prayer for our frontline healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, business owners, local leaders, and fellow Georgians as we continue the important work of fighting COVID-19 and safely reopening our state. On Monday, I am calling on all Georgians to participate in our Day of Prayer by posting on social media and showing their support for their fellow citizens."

According to the release, to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines, the Day of Prayer service will not be open to the general public. Georgians are encouraged to participate via livestream at www.facebook.com/GovKemp at 10:00 a.m.

