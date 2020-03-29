Gov. Kemp announces federal approval of major disaster declaration

Sunday, March 29, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Governor Brian Kemp announced that President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 Georgia counties due to the impacts from the Coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in a statewide Public Health Emergency being declared on March 14.

"Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Governor Kemp said. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

The declaration for federal assistance currently covers Emergency Protective Measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to lives, public health, or safety. This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to the State of Georgia.

Kemp declared a Public Health Emergency on March 14, activating the state emergency operations plan and making available state resources to help address any threats to public health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) works with local, state, and federal governments, in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community, to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies.

In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes.

GEMA/HS’ “Ready Georgia” campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters. Visit www.gema.ga.gov for more information.