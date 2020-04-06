Gov. Henry McMaster issuing 'work or home' order starting Tuesday

Monday, April 6, 2020

(Source: Live 5 News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Looking to stop the rate of non-compliance on many of his previous executive orders, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is issuing what he calls a "work or home" order beginning Tuesday.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

In a Monday afternoon news conference, McMaster said the non-compliance among state residents pushed him to action.

“As we have said before – when the science, data, facts, and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”

But why isn't it called a "stay-at-home" order? McMaster argues that he's already ordered people to stay at home multiple times. This latest order is the same as a "stay-at-home" order, he did clarify.

The order goes in to effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m. According to McMaster, the order will press state residents to stay-at-home unless they are an essential employee, visiting family, exercising outside, or getting essential goods.

On the essential goods front, McMaster is also looking to limit stores to 20 percent capacity of customers at a time.

Monday at 5 p.m., a number of non-essential businesses will be forced to close under an executive order the governor made Friday. This is in addition to the first wave of non-essential businesses the governor closed last week.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.