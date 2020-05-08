Gov. Henry McMaster to allow for 'limited' dine-in services starting Monday

Friday, May 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will allow for “limited” dine-in services to begin in the state starting May 11.

At his Friday afternoon news conference, McMaster said the many restrictions put into place due to COVID-19 had caused many well-known restaurants to close for good.

“Now, there are a lot of businesses that are having great difficulties, a lot of people are out of work, our unemployment claims are in record numbers, but we are doing the best we can with this dangerous fire to get us back into full business mode — full operation — just as quickly as we can,” McMaster said.

McMaster said re-opening dine-in services for the state was part of the next phase of moving past COVID-19.

Dine-in services can return in a limited capacity provided the restaurant can follow these recommendations:

* Only allow 50 percent of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

* Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

* Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

* Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

* Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended

“These policies, these suggestions are comprehensive, they are well thought out. They have been researched, and some have come in best practices from other states,” McMaster said.

McMaster stressed, though, that despite the hardships from restrictions placed to stop the stem of COVID-19, it was time for state residents to get back to work.

“We must get back to this prosperity that has been ours, but we must do and must do so quickly, but we must do so safely. And that is what we're accomplishing today,” McMaster said.

McMaster also said that restaurants could still choose whether or not they wanted to open or stay closed.

"Every restaurant owner or every manager will have to make decisions based on their customers, their clientele, their staff, the safety of their staff, the people working, the people visiting, they'll have to make their own decisions based on their experience in their restaurant," McMaster said.

