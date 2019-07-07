Gov. Brian Kemp set to visit three local spots on Monday

Sunday, July 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Governor Brian Kemp will visit Augusta and Thomson on Monday to discuss economic development and healthcare challenges.

Gov. Kemp will spend the day talking to local leaders and neighbors in the two cities.

At 8:15 a.m., he'll host a meet and greet at 2660 Twin Pine Road in Thomson.

Around noon, he'll visit Augusta University for a tour and press conference at the Cancer Research Building.

Later, he'll hold a roundtable discussion about healthcare issues at Christ Community Health Center on Telfair Street. The event will start at 3:30 p..m.

