Gov. Brian Kemp to speak at 4 p.m. as state continues COVID-19 response

Thursday, May 28, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday as the state draws nearer to the end of another executive order aimed at curbing COVID-19's spread.

While the news conference's topic has not been discussed, Kemp will be joined alongside several state health officials.

It's been a week since Kemp last spoke on the state's COVID-19 response.

An executive order remains in place until June 12 asking the elderly and medically fragile to shelter-in-place.

