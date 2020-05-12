Gov. Brian Kemp to speak as GA's public health emergency set to expire at midnight

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp toured Phoebe Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's public health state of emergency is set to expire Wednesday at 12 a.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp is also set to speak Tuesday at 4 p.m. just before that order will expire. Kemp has not said if he'll extend the order or let it expire.

However, Kemp did extend the original order by a month to May 13.

