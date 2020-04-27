Gov. Brian Kemp to hold 4:30 p.m. news conference as more businesses re-open

Monday, April 27, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As parts of Georgia's economy begin to re-open, Gov. Brian Kemp will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

Certain businesses, such as salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy offices were allowed to open back up on Friday as part of Kemp's new executive order.

On Monday, dine-in restaurants and movie theaters joined that list.

