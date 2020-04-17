Gov. Brian Kemp talks up AU Health's COVID-19 app on Dr. Oz appearance

Friday, April 17, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to talk up the AU Health COVID-19 screening app. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp continues to show appreciation for Augusta University Health's COVID-19 screening app.

Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show, Kemp once again gave a pat on the back to AU Health officials for the app.

"So I think we all can learn from those instances, and I think we have to continue to use our higher education resources," Kemp said. "Augusta University just rolled out an app that all Georgians can get now that can do basically check-ups on their phone."

The app, AU Health Express Care, was recently expanded to allow all Georgia residents to use it.

The research university has used it extensively to help screen potential COVID-19 patients before having them come get tested for the virus.

