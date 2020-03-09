Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials say Hard Labor Creek Park could be used as isolation spot for coronavirus patients

Monday, March 9, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he and the the Departments of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources have identified a state park as a place for coronavirus isolation "out of an abundance of caution."

In a statement, Kemp says they've identified Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Kemp and state officials say they are preparing the site for patient placement by delivering and installing seven emergency trailers at the park.

"Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property," a statement said.