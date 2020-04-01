Gov. Brian Kemp, state health leaders to speak at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Wednesday as the state's fight with COVID-19 continues into the month of April.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Kemp, state public health officials, and representatives of the Georgia National Guard will discuss the latest efforts.

Kemp continues to take steps against the virus in various ways. In the past several days, he has mobilized the state National Guard to help with supplies and at nursing facilities, pushed schools to remain closed until April 24, and announced major initiatives to help ramp up testing in the state.

However, cases in Georgia continue to rise. At last check, 4,117 cases have been confirmed in the state with 125 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.