Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking applicants -- yes, applicants -- for Sen. Johnny Isakson's soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Want to be a U.S. senator? You might have your shot after Sen. Johnny Isakson's retirement.

According to Gov. Brian Kemp's office, he's seeking applicants for the future vacant seat.

You can apply for the spot over at the Governor's Office's website.

Isakson is set to step down from his Senate seat on Dec. 31, 2019. The senator said health reasons were pushing him to leave the seat he's held since 2005.

Whoever is tapped to take over for Isakson will fill out the remainder of his unexpired term.

