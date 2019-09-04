Gov. Brian Kemp expands State of Emergency to 9 Georgia counties

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is expanding a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The governor tweeted early Wednesday the expanded declaration includes the following counties: Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall & Ware Counties. Tropical storm winds are expected in these areas.

Kemp reiterates that price-gouging in those areas is prohibited.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to get to the Georgia coast late Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

