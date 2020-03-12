Gov. Brian Kemp confirms first GA death from coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed the first death from coronavirus in Georgia.

According to a statement, Kemp said the victim was a 67-year-old male that was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7.

The victim also had an underlying medical issue.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," said Governor Kemp. "I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."

Kemp's office has not said which county the victim resided in.

More on this story as it develops.

