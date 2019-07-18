Gov. Brian Kemp and Gov. Henry McMaster are two of the most popular governors, a poll says

Thursday, July 18, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- When it comes to governors, Georgia and South Carolina have two of the most popular in the country, according to a recent poll.

Morning Consult has been polling residents in both states to find out how people feel about the two men in charge of the Peach State and the Palmetto State.

The group's polls find Gov. Brian Kemp with a 52 percent approval rating and Gov. Henry McMaster with a 55 percent approval rating.

Both governors are coming off high-profile victories against noted Democrats in their respective states.

