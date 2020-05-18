Got questions about graduation? Here's what you need to know about the big day

Got questions about graduation? Schools plan ahead of ceremonies

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We all expected graduation to look different this year with the pandemic in place, and now we're getting an idea of how some districts are handling it.

The main just of it? Facemasks and individual lawn chairs will be required, and a limit on attendance looks like it'll become standard.

While the cap and gown may be the same, this year's graduation ceremonies across the CSRA will look much different.

Columbia County is moving their ceremonies to the Lady Antebellum Pavillion

"We felt that would be a good size to be able to keep people properly distanced and at the same time, to allow enough family members to where most families could be accommodated," Dr. Sandra Carraway, Columbia County superintendent, said.

The pavilion is a big outdoor space, but they won't be filling the 12,000 person capacity.

"We will be issuing tickets, four tickets, for each senior so they can bring four family members or friends to watch them during this celebration time," Carraway explained.

Graduates are allowed to swap tickets with one another in case a family doesn't need all four or perhaps another student needs a few extra. The goal is to keep Lady A at about 20 percent capacity.

By comparison, Aiken County is also having outdoor graduations. Those will be at the individual schools and graduates are limited to two tickets total, a move Columbia County didn't want to make.

"To have our large classes graduate at their stadiums, we would almost have to have it limited to one, maybe two, and so Lady Antebellum Pavillion, that arena is a perfect location," Carraway said.

Richmond County is still finalizing their graduation plans at James Brown Arena. If Richmond County and JBA follow Columbia County's 20 percent capacity lead, about 1600 people would be allowed to attend the ceremonies.

Main points to keep in mind as graduation season gets closer: b>

- Face-masks are mainly required for all ceremonies.

- All are encouraged to maintain social distance.

- The largest graduating class is 475.

- For some schools, there will also be a broadcast for the commencement.

​- Some are advised to bring individual chairs.

