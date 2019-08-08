Gordon Highway shut down following head-on crash

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:13 PM, Aug 08, 2019

August 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies are on the scene of a head-on collision on Gordon Highway at Newmantown Road.

Injuries are reported but at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

Both directions of Gordon Highway are shut down. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

 