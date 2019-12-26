Goose Creek police searching for missing, endangered man

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, endangered man.

Authorities are searching for 79-year-old Leonard Sparks who is 5′7″, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark pants.

Police say his credit card was used at Food Lion on 142 St. James Ave. on Tuesday.

“He drives a white GMC Terrain bearing South Carolina tag QVS884,” GCPD officials said."He has dementia and has other medical conditions that require medication."

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 863-5200.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.