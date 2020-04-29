Goodwill stores to reopen across region after COVID-19 closures

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bargain hunters will be able to get back into the groove when Goodwill thrift stores reopen this week across the region.

With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp giving the go-ahead for the reopening of many businesses shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, 13 stores of Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA will open Friday.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. More than 200 employees are being taken off furlough to staff the stores.

“As a self-funding charity, the revenue generated from our retail training stores directly supports our work of creating career pathways out of poverty,” President and CEO James Stiff said in a statement. “We do this by offering career development, training and education services to anyone in need of a job.”

These services are especially important during the economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stiff.

“Goodwill wants to be there after the storm and the stimulus to give a ‘hand up’ to all people who want to experience the pride and dignity of a paycheck.” Stiff said.

While closed for retail sales in recent weeks, Goodwill has been accepting donated items to resell. It has also been accepting donated personal protective equipment to be distributed to front-line health care workers.

The charity is also collecting non-perishable food for donation to area food banks.

A non-contact donation procedure has been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stores have been thoroughly disinfected as new safety measures were launched, according to Stiff.

