Goodwill accepting non-perishable food items for local distribution

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA has been collecting more than donations of used goods since reopening the doors. Now, stores are accepting non-perishable food items.

Hundreds of pounds of food were donated through the Goodwill donor doors in the first week stores were reopened.

Local Goodwill often assists other community service organizations. While retail stores were closed for several weeks, but donation centers were not, and continued to work to accept donations.

With a non-contact donation process, donors can drive up to an attended donation center, drop off their donations in designated containers, and receive a self-service receipt for tax purposes.

In addition, Goodwill will continue to set aside dedicated donation bins to collect and disseminate PPE for frontline medical professionals, as it has from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.