Goodwill accepting PPE donations for first responders

Friday, April 3, 2020

GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Goodwill will close all locations temporarily and accept donations of PPE for first responders.

According to the release, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA (GIMG) announced today the temporary closure of all 16 of its resale training stores in its 35-county service delivery area.

Most of Goodwill’s attended Donation Centers will remain open 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to collect Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for first responders and other gently used clothing and household items.

The local Goodwill charity joins other independent Goodwill organizations across the country in making the gut-wrenching decision to reduce its workforce until the crisis has resolved and operations stabilize.

