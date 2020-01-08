'Good morning!': School crossing guard uplifts students with bright personality

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

News 12 This Morning

Rain or shine, Walter Craig is outside Byrd Elementary. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kids are back in school after the winter break, and while they may not be thrilled to be hitting the books, one man is sure to put a smile on their face on the way to school.

"Good morning!"

Rain or shine, Walter Craig will always be found outside Byrd Elementary before school starts. He's a crossing guard for the school.

Walter spends his post-retirement mornings giving well wishes and saying good morning to students and parents alike as they start their day.

Walter tells us retirement just wasn't keeping him busy enough.

"I applied for [this job] and God gave it to me," Walter said with a smile.

Walter has just one goal each and every morning.

"I say if you don't smile, you can't cross my street."

The smiles didn't come right away, though.

"When I first started it was like, ehh," Walter jokes.

Those toothy grins come out a lot more frequently these days.

"Alright, girls smile. You're on camera today," Walter shouts to two students.

This is his second year working at Byrd Elementary, and he doesn't just give great greetings. He often gives advice too.

Walter: "Look here. No boys today. Don't be talking to no boys."

Students: "Yes, sir!"

Through it all, Walter just hopes to make people smile.

"If I can make somebody's day, that's well worth it."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.