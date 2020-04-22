Golden Harvest schedules no-contact food distributions across CSRA

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Golden Harvest alone gives food to nearly 40,000 families every year but with less to give and more people help-- even they are feeling the impact (Source: WRDW)
Golden Harvest, a food bank that serves the CSRA, plans several upcoming no-contact "mobile market" food distributions in the area.
Here’s the schedule:
• Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Team Punishers Boxing Gym, 636 East Buena Vista Ave., North Augusta, S.C.
• Friday from 3-5 p.m at Roberson Grove Baptist Church, 985 State Highway 24 West, Waynesboro.
• Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon m at Pleasant Grove CME Church, 2245 Augusta Highway, Lincolnton.
• Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Main St., McCormick, S.C.
• April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Oakwood Windsor Elementary School, 3773 Charleston Highway, Aiken, S.C.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1009509492779266.
