Golden Harvest holding mobile market food distributions this week

Monday, May 25, 2020

Volunteers from the Lincolnton Food Pantry work at a Golden Harvest mobile market that provided more than 200 families with boxes of nonperishable food items, frozen meat, produce and baked goods.

Golden Harvest Food Bank is holding two more no-contact mobile-market food distributions this week.

Both will be on Thursday, one for anyone in need at the Stone Springfield Church, 7476 Georgia Highway 296 in Stapleton in Jefferson County.

The other will be for any Georgia residents at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Augusta.

Both markets will start at 10 a.m. and continue to noon or until all food is distributed.

To keep the distribution no-contact to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, please follow these instructions:

• Remain in your car throughout the distribution.

• The team will direct you to form a line in your vehicles as you arrive.

• You will pop your trunk and the team will put food inside. Please empty your trunk in advance.

For more information, visit https://goldenharvest.org/covid-19.

