Donation to local food bank will pay for 182,000 meals

Monday, April 20, 2020

Volunteers from the Lincolnton Food Pantry work at a Golden Pantry Mobile Market that provided more than 200 families with boxes of nonperishable food items, frozen meat, produce and baked goods.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bank of America is committing $50,000 to support Golden Harvest Food Bank meet unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus outbreak.

The funds will support the food bank’s COVID-19 response efforts, providing 182,000 meals to seniors, children and families in need across the 25 counties it serves.

“Golden Harvest Food Bank is essential in the fight against hunger in our community,” said Ora Parish, Augusta market president of Bank of America. “Our continued partnership will support families in need across Augusta during these uniquely challenging times.”

IN NEED OF HELP? | These CSRA nonprofits are looking out for you

The pandemic has led to the forced closure of schools and businesses to cut the risk of spreading coronavirus. Unemployment has risen sharply, as has the need for emergency food.

The food bank has responded by increasing the flow of food to those who need it, providing more than 765,000 meals to local families, children and seniors in need.

Golden Harvest expects higher-than-normal food needs to continue for six to nine months months as families recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

The funds from Bank of America will provide more than 182,000 meals.

Calling Bank of America a “faithful partner” for years, Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann, said: “We are so thankful to them for coming alongside us at this critical time. It’s the generosity of partners like Bank of America that is sustaining us as we work to meet increased food needs in our community.”

How the food bank helps

Golden Harvest’s COVID-19 response efforts include:

• Providing extra food to community partner agencies who see an increased number of hungry families.

• Providing low-contact, drive-thru Mobile Market food distributions with a focus on rural communities and schools.

• Providing a daily lunch service at The Master’s Table using an outdoor to-go model to ensure social distancing.

• Providing food to seniors in need through senior nutrition programs.

• Providing supplemental food to children in need during critical meal gaps such as spring break.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

