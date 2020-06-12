Golden Harvest gets $80,000 donation from Wendy's franchise

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local Wendy’s franchisee has donated $80,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Wendy’s franchisee Mike Iezzi and his management team at Wendgusta LLC said that with food insecurity rising during the coronavirus crisis, they felt compelled to put into action Wendy’s core value to “Give Something Back.”

“Our organization has been extremely blessed during this pandemic and we felt compelled to support our community with this donation to the Golden Harvest Food Bank,” he said in a statement. “I have a wonderful group of leaders managing our restaurants in the Augusta area that care about their employees, their customers, and their community.”

Golden Harvest is a regional food bank that serves the Central Savannah River Area.

