Golden Harvest celebrates Hunger Action Month through helping those in need

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Golden Harvest Food Bank wants more people to step up to help their neighbors.

September is Hunger Action Month and members of the community got a firsthand look at what it takes to serve people in need.

365 days a year, Golden Harvest serves around 300 meals for 300 people in need the community.

"There are people that are experiencing homelessness there's people how to have a roof over their head but they're at a time in their life where they're struggling, maybe they've lost their job," said Executive Director of Golden Harvest Travis McNeal.

That's why Golden Harvest invited members of the community to see it for themselves. People from across our region came here through Leadership Augusta.

"They wanna have that experience that our guests have, standing in the line and going through experiencing the meal that we serve our guests."

They say it's even more timely this month, since it's Hunger Action Month. They're asking everyone to get involved in some way.

"There are people that have said, 'we're in the ball game'. We want to be a part of making this community the best that it can be."

It's a priority for Golden Harvest, who doesn't just help people in Augusta. They're now partnering with Allendale County schools.

"Allendale County is one of the poorest and most food-insecure counties in the country."

Next month Golden Harvest is giving food to 150 families, hoping to make an impact that stretches beyond Augusta.

If you want to get involved, you can donate food or your time. As the holidays approach, Golden Harvest says that's when they usually start seeing more people get involved in volunteering.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.