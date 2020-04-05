Golden Harvest announces spring break mobile markets

Sunday, April 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Golden Harvest has announced they will hold spring break mobile market distributions for families in need.

The markets will be held on Monday, 4/6, Wednesday, 4/8, and Friday, 4/10.

These distributions will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at four locations in Columbia County:

New Passion Church - 4220 Belair Frontage Road, Martinez

Quest Church - 5001 Gateway Blvd., Grovetown

Greenbriar Church offices - 4490 Washington Road, Evans

Revivify Church - 4350 Wheeler Road, Martinez

They say a total of 2,000 boxes of nonperishable food items are available to be distributed to families in need at these 12 events. To participate, you must be a Georgia resident.

National Guard members will be assisting at the Mobile Market distribution at Quest Church on Wednesday, April 8.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

-The distribution will start at 11 a.m.

-For your safety, you will remain in your car throughout the distribution.

-Their team will direct you to form a line in your vehicles as you arrive.

-The team will ask you to roll down your window to answer a few questions from a safe distance (the government requires that they gather certain information about those we serve).

-You will pop your trunk and their team will put a box of food inside. **PLEASE EMPTY YOUR TRUNK IN ADVANCE**

-For safety reasons, their team can not put the boxes anywhere except the trunk.