Golden Harvest announces spring break mobile markets

Sunday, April 5, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Golden Harvest has announced they will hold spring break mobile market distributions for families in need.
The markets will be held on Monday, 4/6, Wednesday, 4/8, and Friday, 4/10.
These distributions will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at four locations in Columbia County:
New Passion Church - 4220 Belair Frontage Road, Martinez
Quest Church - 5001 Gateway Blvd., Grovetown
Greenbriar Church offices - 4490 Washington Road, Evans
Revivify Church - 4350 Wheeler Road, Martinez
They say a total of 2,000 boxes of nonperishable food items are available to be distributed to families in need at these 12 events. To participate, you must be a Georgia resident.
National Guard members will be assisting at the Mobile Market distribution at Quest Church on Wednesday, April 8.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
-The distribution will start at 11 a.m.
-For your safety, you will remain in your car throughout the distribution.
-Their team will direct you to form a line in your vehicles as you arrive.
-The team will ask you to roll down your window to answer a few questions from a safe distance (the government requires that they gather certain information about those we serve).
-You will pop your trunk and their team will put a box of food inside. **PLEASE EMPTY YOUR TRUNK IN ADVANCE**
-For safety reasons, their team can not put the boxes anywhere except the trunk.