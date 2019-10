Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Golden Harvest Food Bank's annual It's Spooky To Be Hungry food and funds drive runs Oct. 1-31.

The effort is to help feed the one-in-six people who struggle with hunger in our community.

Donations can include non-perishable food or funding. Every $1 collected amounts to three meals.

