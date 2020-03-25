Gold Cross offering jobs to furloughed workers from coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gold Cross EMS is hiring and has immediate openings for anyone impacted by the coronavirus.

Officials say they have immediate openings for drivers for the Wheelchair and Stretcher Van division. This involves taking patients to doctor’s visits for things like radiation and dialysis. It may also mean taking patients home from the hospital. Gold Cross EMS offers medical, dental and vision insurance as well as life and disability insurance.

All training is provided, so no experience is necessary. Applications can be filled out at www.goldcrossems.com/careers or you can stop by 4328 Wheeler Rd, Martinez, GA 30907 and fill out an application.

If you are looking for a new career, all employees hired as drivers are guaranteed a spot in EMT school as well. Here you can further your education and advance your career.