'God was on her side': A woman nearly died after a road collapse in Wilkes County. A cross may have saved her life.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All roads are back open in Wilkes County except Rocker Road. It'll be closed for weeks.

We talked to the man who saved the girl who was in the middle of the road when it collapsed.

But it’s how we found him that takes this story to a whole deeper level – it all started thanks to a cross.

We actually spoke to some family members who stopped by today. They weren't ready to get on camera, but they did tell us a little bit more about how the driver of this car got help.

She plunged 30 feet down into the water. They say she actually crawled out of the hole and walked all the way down the street looking for help.

And on that little road, no matter the day, time, or year, God remains the same.

"God works in mysterious ways,” George Stone said. “He really does. He saved her that morning, he really did."

It was a dark and foggy morning. The rain was coming down so hard it washed out Rocker Road, and took a driver down with it.

At the same time George Stone was running out of his house, worried about a bus full of kids headed that way.

"I was trying to get down there to maybe stop the school bus from running in it,” Stone said. “As I was going down the driveway, I met this young lady coming down the driveway."

"I was really worried about her because she was in shock, and I could tell she was in shock because she was solid white when I saw her. Raining, wet; she'd been through a lot."

Disoriented and confused, the driver told him she was following a cross -- a cross more than 300 yards from the wreck. That's what led her to Stone, who then called for help.

"She said when she was coming up this road. When she saw the cross in the dark, she knew where she was at,” Stone said.

While God works in mysterious ways, it’s no mystery what happened that morning.

“It was a bad ordeal, and she’s really lucky to be here,” Stone said. “God was on her side.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.