'God made me this way for a reason': Evans kid with rare disorder gets the spotlight in Disney+ Marvel series

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Izzy Green, 13, will be featured in her own episode of Marvel's Hero Project. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We first told you the story of a young girl named Izzy Green more than three years ago. She has a rare condition and can't flex her joints.

But that hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves: karate. These days, her family is saying thank you, and you’ll be able to see Izzy on a new TV show.

From the first time we met her, Green has been breaking through obstacles despite her diagnosis of Arthrogryposis.

“And they say, ‘What is that?’ and I say, ‘It’s when my joints are tight,’” Green said.

Green’s doctors didn’t know if she would ever walk, never mind become a third-degree black belt.

“We thought, well, because of her limited mobility at black belt if she could kick waist level, that would be a dramatic accomplishment for her, which would be really huge. ” Master Darin Prazer, the owner of Prazer’s ATA Martial Arts, said. “Now she's kicking straight over her head, so she's surpassed even the goals that we thought of originally.”

Now, she’s walking, kicking, and becoming the star of Disney’s latest episode of Marvel’s Hero Project.

“A lot of people are saying, like, ‘I’m gonna watch it,’ and I’m like, ‘Yay!’” Green said.

Green has gained more than mobility through karate. She’s gained confidence.

“God made me this way for a reason,” Green said.

She also has a message for anyone who’s standing in their own way.

“I want people to get inspired, and I want people to know that if I can do it, they can do anything,” Green said.

Green’s episode comes out Friday on Disney+. There will be a watch party and bully prevention class at her karate studio. You can register for the event here.

Green’s next goal, she says is to become a karate master.

