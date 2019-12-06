"God has made it work​." Local ministry helps homeless, low income people heal physically and emotionally

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Walking Tall Ministries is helping transform people who need help - from the inside and out. (Source: WRDW)

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local ministry is transforming people from the inside out. They call themselves Walking Tall ministries, and their mission is to help homeless and low-income people get back on their feet -- one hair cut at a time.

Felisha Westall doesn't do this for money or to feel good about herself. She created her own ministry because she feels like she was called to help those in need.

"I kept getting tagged in a Facebook video of someone doing street haircuts. I told the Lord, 'okay this is it. If you think this is what I'm supposed to do, I'm going to put a post up, and the next morning when I woke up five years ago I had 12 cosmetologists who said if I do this, they'll do it with me'," Westall told News 12.

Free haircuts are now only a small portion of what she does through Walking Tall ministry.

"We have a free salon here, a daily soup kitchen, a clothing closet, a food pantry. We don't ask any questions. You don't have to provide ID or anything like that. You come in the doors and we help you as best we can."

Walking Tall doesn't just help the homeless population, but anyone low income and struggling to make ends meet.

"When you get a haircut and a shower and something nice to wear, you have the confidence to reach out to someone that day," Westall said.

She sees as a way to build someone from the inside out, starting with something as simple as a haircut, to as meaningful as sharing faith.

"We're still really little, and God has made it work. Sometimes it's hard, but He always provides."

In their Gloverville building, they operate as a place to take care of physical needs, but during that process, they also take care of emotional needs.

"We're that accountability partner, just rebuilding with them so they can step out before their family, before an employer and they've got a new look and a new life."

Their goal is to give people a better life starting with a haircut.

