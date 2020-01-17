"God always has a plan for you​." New mom fighting cancer says her daughter saved her life

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Being a new parent is scary enough, and finding out you have cancer at the same time is unimaginable. But that's what happened to an Edgefield woman, who says if it weren't for her baby she may not be here today.

Everything about being a new mom is different for Krisstin Corely.

"My child basically saved my life, because had I not been pregnant, had I not noticed some of the changes that were going on, I wouldn't have thought anything of it," Krisstin said.

At 27 weeks pregnant Krisstin noticed changes in her body that had nothing to do with her pregnancy.

"My heart just dropped, because one of the first things that they said was we might have to take your baby."

The diagnosis was triple negative carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"I wasn't scared about chemo. I wasn't scared about anything else. I was scared for my child."

Krisstin had a double mastectomy while she was pregnant.

"You know that chemo is going to put you in menopause, so this is your one and only chance of having a child."

Baby Allie was born a few weeks later, healthy and happy.

But the journey for Krisstin isn't over. She still needs surgery to get a hysterectomy and radiation treatments, but in her spare time, she finds a way to escape what she's going through.

"I wanted something that I could put in my house and something that I could make using scrap wood that my grandfather had," Krisstin said.

That's when she started painting nativity scenes and selling them at a vineyard in Johnston.

"They're just different because they're made out of wood - scrap wood. They're heavy. They're not done on canvas. It's just the wood that makes the difference. It makes them stand out."

She says these are all testaments of her faith. For Krisstin, it's the small things and the big ones that keep this new mom and cancer fighter going.

"There's always a plan. God always has a plan for you, always has a purpose," Krisstin says. "Every person has a purpose in this lifetime, this is just part of mine."

