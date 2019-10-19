Gloverville man dies after crash on Myrtle Street

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they're investigating a motor vehicle crash that has claimed the life a Gloverville man.

Deputies say 32-year-old Sean K. Johnson of Gloverville died around 9:00 this morning at Augusta University Medical Center from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

They say Johnson was driving southward on Myrtle St. in Gloverville in a 1997 Chevrolet truck around 8:00 a.m. when he drove onto the dirt portion of Myrtle St. and struck a tree. Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

They say a passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital. The condition of that passenger is unknown.

Toxicology analysis is pending, Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.