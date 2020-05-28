Global film festival aims to bring you some new entertainment during this pandemic

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In case you have not heard, in case you are a film aficionado and in case you want to take a break from all the reading, a film festival is bringing the classics to you, for free.

The WE ARE ONE GLOBAL FILM FESTIVAL runs tomorrow through June 7, and all films stream free on YouTube.

There are at least 21 festivals curating the selections, including Cannes, Sundance, Venice, Tribeca, Berlin Film Festivals et al. Tomorrow starting at 7:00 a.m. are some short animated films that look interesting. The list is fairly well described in the following schedule: http://www.weareoneglobalfestival.com/

The festival runs for 10 days and there is a huge number of films. Hopefully, you'll find one or more of interest, there are a few world premieres, a lot of shorts, some conversations, and be aware that there will be some fundraising for various COVID-19 relief efforts.

We hope you have plenty of popcorn because this film selection is a doozy.

