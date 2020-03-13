Glascock County School District will close schools for one week

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Glascock County School District schools and offices will be closed for one week from March 16 to March 20, due to coronavirus concerns.

The administration will closely monitor the situation to determine if this closure should be extended past this week. Notification will be made immediately upon determination.

According to the statement, the decision was made based on the information and serious concerns shared Thursday by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health in regard to coronavirus COVID-19.

