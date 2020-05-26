Glascock County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Glascock County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Glascock County Commission - Mitchell/Edgehill



Ant Griswell (R)



Scott Lamb (R)



Eddie Phillips (R)



Glascock County Coroner



Roman Hunt (R)



Connie Kitchens-Jackson (R)



Glascock County Probate Judge



Tara Downs



Lynn Kent



Johnny Pearson



Johnny Pearson



Chad Stewart



Glascock County Sheriff



Jeremy Kelley (R)



Bubba Shelton (R)



Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.