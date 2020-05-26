Glascock County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Glascock County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.
The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.
Glascock County Commission - Mitchell/Edgehill
- Ant Griswell (R)
- Scott Lamb (R)
- Eddie Phillips (R)
Glascock County Coroner
- Roman Hunt (R)
- Connie Kitchens-Jackson (R)
Glascock County Probate Judge
- Tara Downs
- Lynn Kent
- Johnny Pearson
- Chad Stewart
Glascock County Sheriff
- Jeremy Kelley (R)
- Bubba Shelton (R)
