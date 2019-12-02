Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, so what do you need to know about local charities?

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Giving Tuesday is coming up. The movement was started 7 years ago to serve as a counter-weight to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There are nearly a thousand charities in Augusta alone. So how do you choose where your money should go?

Let’s start with Charity Navigator. Through that website, you can narrow your search down by interest like environment, education or even the arts. You can also search by location.

Let's take a look at Golden Harvest Food Bank. It has a 3 out of 4 stars. It ranks high on accountability and transparency because they make their information easily accessible to the public. Here's something else important to look at: the percentage of donations that actually goes to help people. Ninety-five percent goes to the program itself.

GuideStar is another great free tool to use. It doesn't rate charities, but it will provide information like the highest paid employee, revenue, and mission.

