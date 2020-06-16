Give the pipes a break: Officials say throw away your PPE properly

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sewer pumps covered in wipes: the sight is more common than you think. And officials are finding way too much of this.

No one can escape the pandemic, not even the pipes underground.

“I think people hear the word ‘flushable’, and they think that they are flushable. Although they do go down your toilet, they stop at some point,” Leadra Collins, education specialist of Augusta Utilities, said.

According to Collins, workers are having to clean their pumps two to three times a week, instead of the usual once per week. And it can take more than an hour to clean just one.

“When you see overflows in the streets, that’s because we’ve got things that’s causing that stuff to back up and water isn’t flowing properly,” Collins explained.

And the water is flowing a bit too well above ground, dragging more than just leaves into the sewers. Yes, masks and gloves are being washed into the drains too.

“Only rain down the drain,” Collins said. “I don’t understand why there’s a need to throw them on the ground because that’s littering.”

There's been a creative call to social media to stop the growing litter of masks and gloves, even using catchy hashtags like #PPP.

But the jokes aren't nearly as funny when you realize the consequences.

"Very large costly repairs for the homeowner as well as for the community as well,” Collin said.

And it costs everybody. So, before you throw away your PPE at a moment’s glance, give the pipes a break as they're dealing with the pandemic, too.

The simple reminder from all of this: put your gloves wipes and masks in the trash. If the backup gets bad enough, it could back up into your house.

Augusta Utilities is pushing the slogan ‘No wipes in the pipes.’ That may be a good way for everyone to remember it.

