Girl Scouts launches cookies online and programming

Monday, March 30, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands announced two new resources to serve girls and consumers during this time of crisis and isolation.

Girl Scouts Cookie Care is a campaign that lets consumers order and/or donate cookies online and ensures girls are getting the tools they need to become our world’s ambitious change-makers.

According to the release, GSUSA has launched Girl Scouts Cookie Care as a way to safely order cookies for home delivery (pending local shipping availability) or to share the love by donating cookies to hometown heroes; first responders, hospital workers, grocery store workers, clean-up crews and other essential personnel currently on the frontlines keeping everyone healthy and safe.

Girl Scouts at Home, a national online platform where all girls and families—not just Girl Scout members—can access free, self-guided activities from GSUSA’s expert programming.

