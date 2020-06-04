Getting that dream home is difficult as house sales increase

Thursday, June 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Everyone wants to buy their dream home. But real estate during this unprecedented time hasn't been yielding many options for eager home buyers.

"A lot of the houses will come up one day and the next day they are gone."

Reshodd Carter says it's been stressful trying to purchase a home during everything going on.

"I guess you have to go up on just a little bit more so you can get it or you will be outbid," Carter said.

And real estate agents say homes are going fast and some people are paying an extra $5000 to $10,000 to secure a home.

"Right now, we are having three and four bidders on each house," John Chambers, the general manager of Meybhom, said.

Chambers says the inventory is the lowest he has ever seen it.

"We had almost 4,000 houses and, now we are at 1,600 which is about two months supply of inventory," he said.

But he says this is a great thing for sellers because it means multiple offers. And it’s not exactly bad news for buyers right now either.

"Buyers. too, need to be prepared for multiple offers. They may not get the deal of the century but interest rates are so low," Chambers said.

They're nearly $40 million ahead of this time last year. And though many companies say they weren't expecting to be up in sales during the pandemic, they say it's a positive impact on the area.

"You are investing in the community," Chambers said. "We use the taxes for the community to improve projects that we have, our roads, our schools."

