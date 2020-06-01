Get the tip on the tap for what bars are planning for re-opening this week

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- For bar owners, June 1 couldn't come fast enough. They say it's been a long wait, and they want to reopen the right way while still protecting their customers and staff.

For several like Soul Bar, reopening for happy hour this afternoon was the first step. And at Stillwater Taproom, it's happy hour for more reasons than one.

"It's gratifying a little bit. We've been anxious to get open here for the last few months," Matt Flynn, owner of Stillwater Taproom, said. "You know, 10 minutes after we opened. We've got a handful of people in there and more coming that I know."

The bar isn't full, but it's a step towards normalcy. Bar on Broad agrees, they'll also open back up tonight, focusing on taking it slow with safety in mind.

But all bar owners we spoke to today said the same thing: just re-opening at all is an opportunity.

"We have a door guy, our managers, myself -- we are just going to play it by ear, try to keep people spread out and as safe as can be," Flynn said.

But there are still 39 state guidelines they have to follow: people can only be served if they're seated, they can't exceed 35 percent capacity, and must ensure social distancing.

"A lot of it is on the customer," Flynn said. "They have to be aware of you know what we have to do, and be willing to abide by that."

Bar owners are trying to get back to normal like every other business out there -- it's their livelihood. And if everyone follows the rules, then 'happy hour' should stay a happy hour.

"It's time to start putting money back in the account," Flynn said.

While the green light is a start, not all bars are opening today. Garden City Social plans to open the doors Thursday night. And Sole says they are still working on their plans.

