Get paid to visit Disney, Universal as Theme Park Tester

Wednesday, Jan. 08, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Ocean Florida is searching for the perfect job candidate for a real dream job - theme park tester.

A job listing says the position requires the lucky pro to give essential feedback on the experience, quality of food and drink, thrill factor for rides, parade rating, and more.

The job pays $3,000 salary with the option to bring a friend or family member to the parks. The tester also gets a daily budget for specific foods and activities, fast passes, a Go Pro camera, and more.

CLICK HERE to apply for the dream job!

