Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark movies in 12 days

(WMTV) -- The Hallmark Channel went big this holiday season, releasing forty new movies this year - and now a tech company wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch two dozen of them in less than two weeks.

CenturyLinkQuote is taking applications from to find "a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas" who will watch 24 movies during Hallmark's "12 Days of Christmas" movie marathon.

People can apply through December 6th. Applications are available here

In a addition to a cool thousand dollars, the person picked will receive a Hallmark Movie-watching Kit.

The company say it's trying to see how Christmas movies affect their holiday traditions and how people like to watch them.