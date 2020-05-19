Get out of the house and enjoy some berry picking at local farms

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some families were able to catch a break during the rain today and were able to go out and pick some berries, socially distanced, of course.

It's didn't get any fresher than that as people came to Gurosik's Farm Market on Bridge Rd in North Augusta. The market recently opened but year after year, the market attracts people to get some of the best berries they've ever tasted.

Gurosik's Berry Plantation, Inc, a true family farm, is a leading producer of strawberries, hybrid blackberries, and related products in the Central Savannah River Area. People can enjoy friendly service, gorgeous flowers, the peaceful atmosphere while picking farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

Time to take advantage and get out there while you can!

The farm has also opened its main farm market, and all roadside markets will be open with delicious strawberries, SC peaches, blueberries, hybrid blackberries, and other fresh produce. The main farm market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and roadside markets from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until sold out.

