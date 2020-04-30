Georgia's shelter-in-place order will expire today. What's next?

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp made remarks on Monday on his handling of the re-opening of parts of Georgia's economy. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia's shelter-in-place order will expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m., but many are wondering what's next for the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a 10-day shelter-in-place order back on April 3 and extended it to the end of the month several days later.

Kemp has not said in recent news conferences whether or not if he'd extend the order again. Instead, he's made a point to say the shelter-in-place would be expiring on April 30.

Georgia's shelter-in-place order was put into place as the state was beginning to deal with the grips of the COVID-19 virus.

Businesses labeled as "essential" by the state were allowed to remain open. Other businesses were mostly closed in an effort to enforce social distancing guidelines suggested by the CDC.

Since then, Kemp moved to re-open parts of the state's economy, provided that those CDC guidelines were strictly adhered to by those businesses.

In Augusta, Mayor Hardie Davis has pushed city residents to continue social distancing efforts in hopes of continuing to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

“We certainly do not want to undo progress that had been made already,” Davis said. “The COVID-19 health care crisis is irrespective of a person’s political party, race, ethnicity, or gender.”

Kemp, meanwhile, has shifted his focus to expanding testing statewide.

“As I’ve said many times, the expansion of testing is key in the fight against COVID-19," Kemp said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.